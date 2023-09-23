Your Life
First full day of an very Arizona autumn

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 09/23/23
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 09/23/23(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Saturday everyone! It’s the first full day of fall after the September equinox last night. Clouds are present throughout the western portions of the state this morning, but skies will clear throughout the day, and this will let temperatures warm to near normal for today.

There are light showers expected to move into northern Arizona this morning before clearing this evening. We have a high of 100 degrees for Phoenix for the first day of fall. The average temperature for this time of the year is 98 degrees, and the record for today is 108 degrees, set back in 2011 — not looking to be near that record at all today.

Thanks to high pressure, temperatures will stay slightly above normal for this time of the year, with dry and clear skies as we head into this week. We’re not tracking any chances for rain in Phoenix in the next couple of days. Looking ahead to next weekend, we could see temperatures cool slightly thanks to a trough that could also bring breezy conditions along with it.

