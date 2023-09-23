A daughter’s quest to solve her father’s mysterious murder in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZ. (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 4 months now, a daughter has been trying to solve her father’s mysterious murder in Prescott Valley.

While the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help in identifying witnesses, no arrests have been made, prompting his daughter to fly to Arizona this weekend in search of more answers.

It’s a daunting and disturbing thought that Courtney Younger has been left with since the end of May.

“How did he have that bad of an enemy for them to just come in, shoot him, light the house on fire, and leave and not take anything?” asked Younger.

Their family had grown up in a home on 10 acres in Prescott Valley, most recently her father, Grant Griffiths, was living there alone except for sometimes providing a place to stay for people who were in between jobs and getting back on their feet.

“Most were from church, and then there was a couple that were like his workers or anybody who needed help he would help,” said Younger.

But his last guest, a homeless man, had left in April, so he was by himself in the house in May.

He owned a landscaping business, and his workers were used to him coming out to greet them each morning, but on Monday, May 29th, after going hours without hearing from him, the workers decided to enter his house.

“They opened the front door, and it was just smoke everything,” Younger recalled.

Griffith’s room was completely engulfed in flames.

After the fire was put out, first responders found a body inside, the body of Younger’s father.

But fire took an ominous turn to foul play.

“There was an accelerant found on the bed, so the fire was actually started on the bed after he had passed away because he didn’t have smoke or anything in his lungs,” Younger said.

Detectives found Grant Griffiths had actually died from multiple gunshot wounds, and the room was set on fire after he died.

A week later, YCSO released a man’s image, asking for help finding 58-year-old Robin Mark Consylman, who they believed was a witness and had information about the murder.

Younger said Consylman was the man who last lived with her father and had acted strange ever since.

“He kept calling and being like, ‘Hey, I need more money’ or ‘give me little more help,” said Younger.

Younger believes he may know more than he’s let on., but YCSO hasn’t confirmed what their leads are, only that they couldn’t comment Friday because they are actively pursuing leads and don’t want to jeopardize the investigation.

As for Younger, she’s meeting with detectives while here in Arizona before heading back to Arkansas, a stark reminder of the place where her father lost his life far too soon.

“My kids aren’t going to grow up with him, and all the grandkids, they’re not going to have grandpa to be there,” Younger said with tears in her eyes. “We never worry about anyone out there, so for that to happen at his house, at our house, our childhood home, is just heartbreaking.”

The murder happened on Spurr Lane near the Coyote Springs subdivision, just north of where Route 89a hits Fain Road.

Younger is asking anyone who might have seen something bizarre in that area on either May 28th or May 29th to please come forward. She said the smallest detail could crack the case wide open.

