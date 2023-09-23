Your Life
Co-living community gaining in popularity in downtown Phoenix

The idea is to have everything residents need to live, work and play in the same complex.
The idea is to have everything residents need to live, work and play in the same complex.
By Jason Barry
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Twenty-six-year-old Kai Christianson lives in the X Phoenix community in downtown Phoenix because of all its amenities. “I think that was biggest part of why I decided to move here is because of the convenience factor,” said Christianson. “I live right upstairs and come down here. My gym is right here, with classes. It just felt for me to be this perfect trifecta of everything I can do without having to leave my space.”

X Phoenix is a unique co-living community that’s gaining in popularity. Every resident has access to a full-sized gym, several workspaces and an assortment of classes and social activities. They can live in their own apartment or share a space with one or several roommates.

Ben Wood is senior director of finance operations with X Phoenix. Wood said the community provides people with an affordable option that allows them to get everything they need in one place, and they don’t need a car in the heart of downtown. “It definitely is the younger generation now,” said Wood. “Millenials are our target market, 25 to 35, but we also have all kinds of age groups, people who want to be part of vibrant community, we are seeing them, as well.”

A one-bedroom apartment at X Phoenix runs around $2,200 a month. A place with a roommate is around $1,300. “It’s really nice to be able to just wander downstairs, and if I hang out long enough, I’ll end up meeting new people even on accident,” said resident Sam Morton. “That’s a huge plus for me.”

