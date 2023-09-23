1 hospitalized after BMW driver runs red light before crash, Tempe police say

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early Saturday morning crash in Tempe.

Around 2:10 a.m., Tempe police and fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found a BMW and a Honda sedan that had its back end torn off from the collision. Police learned that a BMW was speeding north on Rural Road when the driver ran a red light and crashed into the Honda going east on Rio Salado Parkway. A passenger in the Honda was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW was taken into custody, and police said that impairment wasn’t a factor in the crash. Police didn’t mention the condition of the Honda driver.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and use alternates routes.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT:🚨



Avoid the area of Rio Salado Pkwy and Rural Rd due to an early morning vehicle collision. Consider alternate routes. Check here for updates on traffic alerts. pic.twitter.com/Cnsb3TMdHM — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) September 23, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.