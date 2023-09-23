Your Life
1 hospitalized after BMW driver runs red light before crash, Tempe police say

A Honda sedan was hit by a BMW travelling at high speed in Tempe Friday night., having it's...
A Honda sedan was hit by a BMW travelling at high speed in Tempe Friday night., having it's back end torn off from the impact.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early Saturday morning crash in Tempe.

Around 2:10 a.m., Tempe police and fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found a BMW and a Honda sedan that had its back end torn off from the collision. Police learned that a BMW was speeding north on Rural Road when the driver ran a red light and crashed into the Honda going east on Rio Salado Parkway. A passenger in the Honda was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW was taken into custody, and police said that impairment wasn’t a factor in the crash. Police didn’t mention the condition of the Honda driver.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and use alternates routes.

