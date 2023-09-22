Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tickets go on sale next week for Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser

Mark your calendars for December 9th at Celebrity Theatre.
Mark your calendars for December 9th at Celebrity Theatre.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the most popular holiday events in Phoenix, and it’s all done for a good cause.

Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser is slated for Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Celebrity Theatre in downtown Phoenix. Performances will feature those from Solid Rock Dance Company, The Bucket Brigade, and the winners of this year’s “Proof is in the Pudding Music and Dance Competition.”

“We are excited to be celebrating our 21st year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Teen Centers,” said Alice Cooper. “We are grateful to everyone who continues to make this one of the finest shows in the Valley and promise another memorable evening of music and mayhem!”

Earlier this year, Cooper’s “Solid Rock” foundation announced they would soon open a location in Goodyear, marking the third Valley location and the first for the West Valley. The Rock Teen Centers give teens and young adults 12-20 a chance to grow through music, dance and art. They also offer free vocational training in sound and recording, lighting and staging, and video production.

Tickets start at $50 and go on sale on Friday, Sept. 29. Click/tap here for tickets and more information.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Investigators say there was no car seat, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
9-month-old baby girl killed in Goodyear crash wasn’t restrained, deputies say

Latest News

The Arizona State Fair runs through Oct. 29.
It’s opening day at the Arizona State Fair; here’s what to expect
Part 1 Behind the scenes of BigDawsTV
Behind the scenes of BigDawsTV - Part 1
Behind the scenes of BigDawsTV part 2
Behind the scenes of BigDawsTV - Part 2
Check out the before and after of this month's Good Morning Glam, showing that big hair is back!
Good Morning Glam: Falling into fall trends