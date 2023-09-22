Tickets go on sale next week for Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the most popular holiday events in Phoenix, and it’s all done for a good cause.

Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser is slated for Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Celebrity Theatre in downtown Phoenix. Performances will feature those from Solid Rock Dance Company, The Bucket Brigade, and the winners of this year’s “Proof is in the Pudding Music and Dance Competition.”

“We are excited to be celebrating our 21st year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Teen Centers,” said Alice Cooper. “We are grateful to everyone who continues to make this one of the finest shows in the Valley and promise another memorable evening of music and mayhem!”

Earlier this year, Cooper’s “Solid Rock” foundation announced they would soon open a location in Goodyear, marking the third Valley location and the first for the West Valley. The Rock Teen Centers give teens and young adults 12-20 a chance to grow through music, dance and art. They also offer free vocational training in sound and recording, lighting and staging, and video production.

Tickets start at $50 and go on sale on Friday, Sept. 29. Click/tap here for tickets and more information.

