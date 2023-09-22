Your Life
Student arrested after gun found at high school in Phoenix

By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A student was arrested this week after being found with a gun at a Phoenix high school.

It happened Thursday afternoon at North High School, located near 12th Street and Thomas. Around 2 p.m., school security confronted a student who was found to be in possession of a handgun. Administrators contacted police, and officers responded to the school. The student was arrested and booked into jail on several felony charges.

While details are limited, Phoenix police say there was no specific threat to students or staff on campus during the incident.

