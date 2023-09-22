Your Life
Police searching for hit-and-run driver after man killed in Phoenix

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Sep. 22, 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man on Thursday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., officers arrived near 7th Street and Buckeye Road for a crash involving a pedestrian and found 20-year-old Leandro Cortez with serious injuries. Phoenix firefighters attempted to save Cortez, but he died at the scene. The driver who struck him took off.

Investigators say Cortez was mid-block along 7th Street when he was hit. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-(WITNESS) or 480-(TESTIGO) for Spanish speakers and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be offered for information leading to an arrest. No description of the suspect’s vehicle has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

