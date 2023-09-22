Your Life
Number of heat-related deaths in Maricopa County climbs to nearly 300 in latest report

The latest report confirms an additional 87 heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County.
(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Maricopa County health officials released a new report Friday, confirming an additional 87 heat-associated deaths. That brings the yearly total to nearly 300 deaths resulting from this summer’s extreme heat.

As of Sept. 16, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) reports there have been 289 heat-related deaths in 2023, with the first confirmed case on April 11. There are another 262 deaths under investigation to determine if heat was a factor.

The report contains several updated statistics, including heat-associated deaths by age group. The largest percentage of deaths, 30%, impacted those aged 50-64. People aged 35-49 make up 23% of deaths, closely followed by those 65-74 at 20%. Most deaths happened outside, making up 73% of cases. Another 63 deaths occurred indoors. In 61 of those cases, the air conditioner did not work or was not in use. See the full report here.

Not surprisingly, the largest spike in deaths was recorded in July as Phoenix and the Valley experienced a record-breaking heat wave. Not only was July 2023 the hottest month ever recorded in Phoenix, but it was also the hottest month ever recorded for a U.S. city.

In 2022, there were 425 confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County.

