Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mother plans to sue after her teen son was shot and killed by Avondale police

17-year-old Amarion Hope was shot and killed by Avondale police in February.
17-year-old Amarion Hope was shot and killed by Avondale police in February.(Arizona's Family)
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A months-long mystery about who was shot and killed by Avondale Police is now over. Authorities asked for help identifying the person killed back in February. Police were called out to a Family Dollar Store near Dysart Road and Riley Drive for a shoplifting call.

Keitha Tucker claims her son, 17-year-old Amarion Hope, was shot and killed on Feb. 21. She said she had no idea for five months. “I just knew something wasn’t right because I know my son. He would have contacted us.”

Tucker says her son was staying with his older brother in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the time. Hope had talked about traveling to other states but said never said he was planning any trips. On Feb. 16, Tucker reported her son missing. For nearly five months, she had no idea where her son was.

“From a mother instinct, I knew something wasn’t right. It had been too long,” Tucker said. “We would call and the phone went straight to voicemail.”

Tucker claims a woman from Indianapolis called her about a story she saw from Arizona, which included a sketch that looked like her son Amarion. Tucker started calling authorities until she was able to help the medical examiner identify the body. Through dental records she shared, the examiner confirmed Hope was the person who was shot and killed nearly five months earlier. Now, the family plans to sue for $25 million. “Hold that officer accountable for killing my son,” Tucker said. “I want justice. My son didn’t deserve to die like this.”

Attorney Benjamin Taylor is representing the family. He says the body camera video shows that the officer didn’t need to shoot to kill. “You see on the body-cam footage Amarion running away, but he’s shot and murdered in the back by this officer,” Taylor said. “The officer could have used less-lethal force.”

After getting the shoplifting call, a responding officer saw a person matching the suspect’s description at the Agua Fria River bottom near Dysart and Buckeye roads. After activating his body camera, the video shows the officer approaching Hope and telling him to keep his hands where he can see them. Police say the officer saw what appeared to be a “sharp tool” in his waistband. He then attempts to put Hope in handcuffs, getting one of the cuffs around his left hand before a struggle ensues.

The body-camera video is obscured during the first few seconds before showing the officer on his back on the ground and Hope standing over him. According to police, he was trying to choke the officer and attempted to reach for his duty weapon, which was still holstered.

The officer pressed the emergency button on his radio during the confrontation, but other officers had not yet arrived. The video then shows the officer get back on his feet, break away from Hope and draw his gun. The officer then fired several shots as Hope turned to run away. He died at the scene, where police also recovered three knives.

The Avondale officer, a six-year veteran of the department, was taken to the hospital for injuries on his neck and left hand. The shooting was investigated by an outside agency, the Peoria Police Department, which has since forwarded its findings to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review. MCAO had no comment Thursday since the case is open.

Avondale Police sent a statement Thursday, saying, “The City understands that the Hope family has experienced a loss. There has been communication between the City and the legal representatives of the Hope family. Due to notice of claim and possible litigation, the City cannot make any comments at this time about the statements made by the family or its representatives.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates

Latest News

Bill Formanek says he wants to set the record straight that his friends did not abandon him...
Injured Grand Canyon hiker says friends never abandoned him
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of...
Biden to deliver democracy speech and pay tribute to John McCain in Arizona next week
Erick Garcia said he was in an English immersion program when he moved to Mesa from Mexico in...
Former student says English immersion classes impacted their mental health
Clouds pass over the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz.,...
Visitors to national parks in northern Arizona spent $1 billion