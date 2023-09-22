Your Life
Mild Friday and weekend ahead for metro Phoenix

By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a mild last morning of summer in the Valley with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Today will be our coolest afternoon this week with an afternoon high of just 97 degrees.

Look for thick cloud cover today and parts of tomorrow, which will keep temperatures down a bit. Light rain is also possible in the high country today and tomorrow, although the Valley will stay dry. The cloud cover and rain is coming from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kenneth in the Pacific.

Clearing skies are expected by tomorrow afternoon, leading to warmer temperatures. High pressure will also begin strengthening slightly across the region next week. Temperatures hover in the upper 90s Saturday, near 100 degrees Sunday, and near about 102 degrees for most of next week.

