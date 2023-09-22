Your Life
Man dead after being shot multiple times at west Phoenix apartment complex

A heavy police presence could be seen at the Rise Encore.
A heavy police presence could be seen at the Rise Encore.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that broke out late Thursday night at a west Phoenix apartment complex.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. Paramedics on scene then conducted CPR but were unsuccessful, so he was pronounced dead at the scene. Video from the scene showed an extensive police presence at the Rise Encore apartment complex. At this time, detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting. More information is expected to be released Friday afternoon.

