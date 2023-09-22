Major stretch of I-10 to shut down in the West Valley for weekend construction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heads up for West Valley drivers — a significant stretch of Interstate 10 will be closed this weekend for construction. Parts of I-10 will be shut down in the Goodyear and Buckeye area. Plan for extra time when driving and take detour routes.

Here are the scheduled closures:

West Valley

Westbound Interstate 10 will shut down between Dysart Road and Loop 303 in the West Valley from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday for pavement sealing. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 107th Avenue, Avondale Boulevard and Fairway Drive are also shut down.

Westbound I-10 will close between Loop 303 and Verrado Way from 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday for pavement sealing. Loop 303 ramps to westbound I-10 and westbound I-10 on-ramp at Estrella Parkway will also be shut down.

Phoenix

Eastbound I-10 will narrow to three lanes near 32nd Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for a traffic shift. 40th Street will close in both directions between Broadway Road and I-10. There will be no access to the eastbound on-ramp at 40th Street. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th and 32nd streets and the westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 will shut down.

For full traffic closures and possible alternate routes, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.