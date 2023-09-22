It’s opening day at the Arizona State Fair; here’s what to expect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The cooler weather has arrived, so we knew was just a matter of time before the Arizona State Fair returned. Well this weekend, it’s here.

This year’s motto is “Fair is Life.” With our beautiful fall weather, all the super-fun attractions, and with plenty to eat, we couldn’t agree more. Gates open at 4 p.m. from Friday to Sunday through the end of October. On Good Morning Arizona, we showcased some of the fun you can expect and what’s new.

Hello Fair Food!

All your favorite classics are back like the turkey leg and funnel cakes; but you might even try something new -- like a pickle cheese pizza with Hot Cheetos!

My, oh my. There’s so many options to fill your belly at the state fair. While you’ll come to expect things like turkey legs, popcorn, funnel cakes, and corn dogs, there’s some rather unique choices available too. Ian Schwartz went out with the food fair connoisseur to see how they’re innovating with Hot Cheetos and pickles. Yum!

What About The Rides?

Ian Schwartz tested out the fair's new ride, the Slingshot!

There’s so much to do, including the new Slingshot! We made our resident daredevil Ian Schwartz try it out; and without a doubt, he was impressed. Be sure to check out the $50 unlimited pass and $30 fast pass to keep the adrenaline pumping!

The Arizona State Fair runs from Sept. 22 through Oct. 29. Tickets are $15 for general admission and can be purchased on the fair’s website, app, or at the gate. The fairgrounds are located on the northeast corner of 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. For more information or to purchase admission, click/tap here.

