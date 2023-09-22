I-17 pavement project in north Phoenix finishes after year of construction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a year, a north Phoenix construction project is finally finished. The I-17 pavement project between Dunlap Avenue and Deer Valley Road is complete, with no more weekend closures scheduled.

During the last weekend of construction, workers finished the final lane striping. The stretch of I-17 was where diamond grinding was used to smooth the freeway’s concrete surface. Employees also fixed older, worn pavement along the freeway. “It was really necessary to remove that top layer of asphalt. The concrete underneath the asphalt we wound up diamond-grinding using specialized machines that smoothed out the concrete. They do put small grooves in it as well to help control tire noise along the freeway. It’s a vast improvement in turns of the bumpy ride that was in place,” said Doug Nintzel, an ADOT spokesman.

According to Nintzel, the diamond grinding on the freeway will last for roughly 30 years before it needs maintenance follow-up. “The asphalt surface usually, we can get about 10 years. So right now, it’s making more sense in terms of dollars that are available to start doing the diamond grinding on the concrete surfaces of the freeway. We’re going to extend the life expectancy before we have to come back and do something,” he explained.

