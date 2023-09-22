Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

I-17 pavement project in north Phoenix finishes after year of construction

The I-17 pavement project between Dunlap Avenue and Deer Valley Road is complete.
The I-17 pavement project between Dunlap Avenue and Deer Valley Road is complete.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a year, a north Phoenix construction project is finally finished. The I-17 pavement project between Dunlap Avenue and Deer Valley Road is complete, with no more weekend closures scheduled.

During the last weekend of construction, workers finished the final lane striping. The stretch of I-17 was where diamond grinding was used to smooth the freeway’s concrete surface. Employees also fixed older, worn pavement along the freeway. “It was really necessary to remove that top layer of asphalt. The concrete underneath the asphalt we wound up diamond-grinding using specialized machines that smoothed out the concrete. They do put small grooves in it as well to help control tire noise along the freeway. It’s a vast improvement in turns of the bumpy ride that was in place,” said Doug Nintzel, an ADOT spokesman.

According to Nintzel, the diamond grinding on the freeway will last for roughly 30 years before it needs maintenance follow-up. “The asphalt surface usually, we can get about 10 years. So right now, it’s making more sense in terms of dollars that are available to start doing the diamond grinding on the concrete surfaces of the freeway. We’re going to extend the life expectancy before we have to come back and do something,” he explained.

For more information about the project, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Investigators say there was no car seat, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
9-month-old baby girl killed in Goodyear crash wasn’t restrained, deputies say

Latest News

File image
Student arrested after gun found at high school in Phoenix
File photo of the Nogales, Arizona port of entry.
Gov. Hobbs on migrant surge: Arizona is ‘overwhelmed;’ gives $10 million to Nogales PD
File photo of apartment homes in Maricopa County, Arizona
Report: Metro Phoenix rent prices up 30% in 3 years; evictions at 15 year high
Nationally, the median rent price was $2,052, but here in Phoenix, an average apartment cost is...
New report shows Phoenix rent prices up 5.6% since last year