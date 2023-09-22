Your Life
Hit-and-run leaves woman dead in west Phoenix

The deadly collision happened near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.
The deadly collision happened near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hit-and-run collision left a woman dead in west Phoenix early Friday morning. Just after 1 a.m., Phoenix police say a driver struck a woman near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman seriously injured. She was rushed to the hospital but later died. The driver sped off after the collision, investigators say. The woman’s name hasn’t been released.

According to police, the woman was crossing Indian School Road when she was hit. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. A reward will be offered for information leading to the driver’s arrest.

This was the second deadly hit-and-run reported within hours of each other in Phoenix. On Thursday evening, a man was killed in a hit-and-run near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. Police are also searching for the driver in that case.

