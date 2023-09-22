Your Life
Gilbert woman arrested for allegedly shooting estranged husband in Prescott

Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and...
Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.(Prescott Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A woman is in custody after police say she drove from Gilbert to Prescott and shot her estranged husband in his bed.

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Prescott police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Thoroughbred Drive. There, they found an 80-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his wrist. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment. Officers then arrested his wife at the scene, 62-year-old Christina Pasqualetto.

The victim told police that the couple had been separated for months and were in the process of getting a divorce. He said he had changed the locks at his Prescott home but that keys and other items had recently gone missing. He suspected his wife had taken them.

During an interview after her arrest, Pasqualetto reportedly told investigators she drove from her home in Gilbert to Prescott because she did not want to get divorced. She said she arrived at the house in Prescott shortly before midnight, went inside and confronted the man in his bed. Police say the two began arguing, and the man told Pasqualetto he wasn’t changing his mind about the divorce. That’s when she allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him.

Police say he was able to get out of bed and knock Pasqualetto down, causing the gun to fall out of her hand. After a brief struggle, he was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house, where someone called 911.

The woman was booked into the Yavapai County jail for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. She was also booked on forgery and theft charges after the victim told investigators she had stolen checks and recently cashed a forged check for $10,000. Police say she also admitted to that crime.

