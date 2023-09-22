Your Life
Free camp in Prescott held for children with chronic kidney disease

Camp Kidney in Prescott is a free camp for kids facing chronic kidney disease.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A northern Arizona camp is giving children facing a debilitating disease a chance to just be a kid. Camp Kidney in Prescott is a free camp for kids facing chronic kidney disease, and this year’s camp is right around the corner!

Carin Rowland’s daughter, Lexi, was among the many campers who attended last year. “It was really cold at night. The NERF gun war was really fun, and I really like the zipline,” Lexi said. “It’s just so wonderful to have this opportunity and know that there are medical professionals there. They’re there to help them, make sure she gets her daily medication but still can have so much fun with peers who are going through similar life experiences,” added Rowland.

The 6th annual camp kicks off in just a few weeks. “We call it a magical weekend where these kids who really could not attend a regular camp,” said Ashleigh Schufeldt with the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona. “We have a lot of other kids who are on their kidney journey that are on dialysis, feeding through tubes, using catheters. Those kids could not go to any other camp, but we provide this incredible experience where every kid gets to experience the magic of camp.”

The camp is free for all attendees. It is open to all Arizonans ages 8-18 with chronic kidney disease, currently on dialysis or those who have received or are waiting for a kidney transplant. All campers must be under the care of a nephrologist. The event will kick off Friday, October 13 and run through Sunday, October 15, at Camp Pinerock in Prescott. For more information or to apply, click or tap here. 

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

