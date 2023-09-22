Your Life
First weekend of fall features warm, dry weather for Phoenix area


It should be a great night to check out the fair.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A low-pressure system to the north of Arizona has brought us some slightly cooler air. Most of the impact is being felt in northern Arizona but we’re getting a taste of fall weather around the Valley as well. And that’s appropriate since fall begins at 11:49 Friday night, making Saturday the first, full day of autumn. Somehow, with the summer we just had, it’s feeling pretty good that we’re moving on. For the most part, the Valley will see slightly above-average temperatures for the weekend, but not near any records.

A weak weather disturbance combined with some leftover moisture from what was Tropical Storm Kenneth should produce a few showers and maybe some thunderstorms in northern Arizona on Saturday. And we’re talking basically north of the Interstate 40 corridor, so places like Flagstaff and Williams could get some showers, but they’re more likely farther north. None of the rain is expected to be very significant and the chance for precipitation will be done by Saturday night.

In the Valley, highs in the upper-90s for Saturday and right around 100 for Sunday is what we have in the forecast. Next week will be a very tranquil weather week around metro Phoenix, with highs in the 100-103 range, a bit above average.

