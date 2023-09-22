DPS investigating possible road rage shooting on Loop 202 near Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a possible road rage shooting on the Santan Loop 202 freeway early Friday.

Around 6:30 a.m., troopers got a report of a possible shooting on the westbound lanes of the freeway near Kyrene Road in Chandler. Initial reports indicate that the victim drove himself to the area of Priest and Ray in Tempe, where he was reportedly found injured after his car was shot at multiple times, leaving the driver window shattered. Arizona’s Family crews spotted a heavy police presence in that area as troopers worked to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

Details surrounding a possible suspect haven’t been released. Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.