Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Chandler approves grass removal rebate increase, 2 more programs to conserve water

The grass removal rebate is now at $2 per square foot.
The grass removal rebate is now at $2 per square foot.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The city of Chandler wants homeowners to do more to conserve water and is now offering more incentives. The Chandler City Council recently unanimously approved increasing its rebate for getting rid of grass to $2 per square foot. Originally, it was only 20 cents per square foot. Homeowners have to decrease their grass from 1,000 square feet to 500 square feet.

The City Council also approved a program that’ll help apartment complexes, neighborhood HOAs and industrial areas. It’ll reimburse up to 25% of the total landscaping cost, plus another $3 per square foot of certain types of turf and grass. Customers must eliminate at least 5,000 square feet of grass to qualify for the large landscape grass removal rebate. The rebate limit is $75,000.

The second program approved is the water efficient technology rebate that encourages complexes and HOAs to install new technology that reduces water use, like real-time monitoring systems for irrigation systems and cooling towers. The city is offering a 50% rebate on the cost to install the technology, with a maximum of $10,000. For more information, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Investigators say there was no car seat, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
9-month-old baby girl killed in Goodyear crash wasn’t restrained, deputies say

Latest News

The Cammack Christian Academy teaches children whose parents work for traveling carnivals and...
Traveling school teaches kids of Arizona State Fair workers
Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and...
Woman drives from Gilbert to Prescott, allegedly shoots estranged husband
Both are now facing charges of burglary, criminal damage and theft of a vehicle.
2 teens accused of vandalizing Mohave County school after stealing car
The latest report confirms an additional 87 heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County.
Number of heat-related deaths in Maricopa County climbs to nearly 300 in latest report