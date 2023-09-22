Your Life
Best Buy manager in Tempe wins Pay It Forward Award

Pay It Forward is sponsored by Penguin Air, Plumbing and Electrical, America First Credit Union, and Super Star Car Wash
A Best Buy manager helped his community, so a friend Paid It Forward. Sponsored by Penguin Air, America First Credit Union, and Super Star Car Wash.
By Paul Horton
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at Tempe Marketplace to Jon Taylor, who does all he can for people in our community. “He has this mission where he wants to help people. He’s working and doing the nonprofit. I know he is a busy man and he could use this, so when I saw Pay it Forward, I thought this was a way to help him out,” said John Appling, who nominated Taylor.

Taylor is a manager at Best Buy and started a nonprofit that helps senior citizens with technology issues. He is also there feeding the homeless every Friday with his church. Because of his hard work, even with a full-time job, his buddy Appling wanted to Pay It Forward to him. “John, tell him what you are surprising him with,” said Paul Horton. “I’m always watching AZ 5. They have a program where we Pay It Forward and I thought of you with all the work you do with the nonprofits and with it, you get $500,” said Appling. “I was wondering why you wanted to know what time I am working today. This is quite a surprise,” said Taylor.

Appling has witnessed him contribute endless hours helping others, where he often paid for items for people out of his own pocket. Taylor appreciated the recognition. “I’ve seen you guys do this award to other people in the community and for me to receive this is awesome. I really appreciate it. As you know, the homeless population is out of control, and this will be great and help support me and my mission,” said Taylor.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

