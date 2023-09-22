2 teens accused of vandalizing Mohave County school after stealing car

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified two teen boys accused of vandalizing a Mohave County middle school last week.

Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, investigators say the boys broke into Bullhead City Middle School, destroyed property and sprayed a fire extinguisher in the cafeteria, triggering the fire alarm. Hours before the break-in, surveillance captured the 14 and 15-year-old allegedly stealing a vehicle. The teens reportedly smashed the car window and then took it for a “joy ride.” Police say the boys recorded themselves stealing the vehicle as part of a social media challenge. The car was found abandoned at a nearby park the next day.

During the investigation, authorities found the social media videos of the two and identified them. On Thursday, detectives and school resource officers searched one teen’s home and found evidence from the crime. Both are now facing charges of burglary, criminal damage and theft of a vehicle. Investigators confirmed the teens don’t attend Bullhead City Middle School.

