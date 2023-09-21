Woman dies, 2 hurt after head-on crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after a head-on crash in north Phoenix that happened Wednesday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m., Phoenix police say two cars collided near 35th Avenue and Tierra Buena Lane, north of Greenway Road. Shokriya Raies, 78, and two others were rushed to the hospital, where Raies later died.

Investigators say a driver was attempting to turn onto Tierra Buena lane, but failed to yield before hitting the vehicle Raies was a passenger in. Impairment isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

