Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman dies, 2 hurt after head-on crash in north Phoenix

The collision happened near 35th Avenue and Tierra Buena Lane, north of Greenway Road.
The collision happened near 35th Avenue and Tierra Buena Lane, north of Greenway Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after a head-on crash in north Phoenix that happened Wednesday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m., Phoenix police say two cars collided near 35th Avenue and Tierra Buena Lane, north of Greenway Road. Shokriya Raies, 78, and two others were rushed to the hospital, where Raies later died.

Investigators say a driver was attempting to turn onto Tierra Buena lane, but failed to yield before hitting the vehicle Raies was a passenger in. Impairment isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
Investigators say there was no car seat, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
9-month-old baby girl killed in Goodyear crash wasn’t restrained, deputies say

Latest News

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
LIVE: Kari Lake’s 3rd trial begins after losing lawsuit challenging her loss in governor’s race
In light of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a local expert is offering insight to a mental...
Expert explains program offering mental health help for law enforcement
A Valley physical therapist invented the "True Turn Pro," which is designed to help people with...
Phoenix-area physical therapist invents device to fix back aches