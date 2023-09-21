Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Visitors to national parks in northern Arizona spent $1 billion

Clouds pass over the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz.,...
Clouds pass over the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Communities in northern Arizona get a big economic boost thanks to national parks, a new report shows. The National Park Service Visitor Spend Effects report for 2022 was recently released, and it shows visitors to the Grand Canyon spent $759 million last year in the so-called “gateway communities,” which is the highest amount since 2019. Those communities include Tusayan, Williams and Cameron.

About $260 million was for hotels, while $135 million was for recreation. Visitors spent $126 million at restaurants. However, the total is far below the record of $947 million seen in 2018. The Grand Canyon has yet to see the number of visitors return to pre-pandemic levels, with 4.7 million visitors in 2022. About 6.4 million people visited the natural wonder in 2018.

Visitors to Lake Mead, on the Arizona-Nevada border, also helped nearby cities and towns. In all, 5.6 million park visitors spent $280 million, supporting 3,020 jobs. Another $75 million was spent on lodging, while $62.3 million was spent on restaurants. Gas came in third at $49.2 million. The total was a significant drop from 2021 when visitors spent a record $374 million in the areas near Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Other parks in Arizona also made the list. Visitors to the Petrified Forest near Holbrook brought in $36.8 million, while Canyon de Chelly visitors spent $27 million. For the full report, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
Investigators say there was no car seat, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
9-month-old baby girl killed in Goodyear crash wasn’t restrained, deputies say

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of...
Biden to deliver democracy speech and pay tribute to John McCain in Arizona next week
Erick Garcia said he was in an English immersion program when he moved to Mesa from Mexico in...
Former student says English immersion classes impacted their mental health
Police and fire crews responded to the collision at 67th and Glendale avenues just after 11:30...
Glendale crash leaves 2 people seriously injured
A Peoria woman has created a new way to help cancer patients celebrate milestones.
Peoria woman creates bell for patients with incurable cancer