Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘This can’t be real. I have to call these girls.’: Group of medical workers wins big in historical Mega Millions

The group of 15 work together at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning...
The group of 15 work together at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning ticket at Nittany MiniMart in Smethport, according Pennsylvania Lottery officials.(Pennsylvania Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMETHPORT, Pa. (Gray News) – A group of medical workers now call themselves the Million Dollar Medicals after winning $1 million in Mega Millions drawing on July 28.

The group of 15 work together at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning ticket at Nittany MiniMart in Smethport, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

Jackie Burdick said five of them started playing together as a group 20 years ago and it grew from there.

“I’m usually the one who collects the money from my co-workers to play the lottery. We made a last-minute decision to play that day,” she explained.

Burdick said she was at a doctor’s appointment when she learned that someone in Smethport had won $1 million in the drawing.

When she scanned the ticket with the PA Lottery Official App, Burdick said the app instructed her to see a retailer.

“When I scanned it at a retailer it showed, ‘Congratulations! You won $1 million!’” Burdick said. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh! This can’t be real. I have to call these girls.’”

Burdick told lottery officials she started jumping up and down, crying in disbelief.

According to lottery officials, each member of the group has already received a check for an estimated $48,600, after taxes.

Burdick said she plans to spend her portion of the prize money on her kids, grandchildren and a nice vacation.

“We always say, it only takes one ticket to win, and their last-minute decision certainly paid off,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a statement. “We appreciate all medical workers and congratulate this group for winning this prize. Pool play is a terrific way to play responsibly and within your means.”

This group’s winning ticket was part of a historic Mega Millions jackpot run, which began on April 21 and lasted until Aug. 8.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
Investigators say there was no car seat, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
9-month-old baby girl killed in Goodyear crash wasn’t restrained, deputies say

Latest News

FILE — Travis Kelce discussed the rumors that he's dating Taylor Swift during an interview...
Travis Kelce addresses ‘hilarious’ Taylor Swift rumors
Amazing Acres Farm has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest...
This farm’s 2023 corn maze theme is based on the Super Mario Bros.
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Prosecutors seek to show enhanced bodycam video of Elijah McClain’s fatal encounter with police
FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens