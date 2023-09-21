Your Life
This Arizona family-owned bar & grill serves up massive portions for happy hour

In this latest installment of our Happy Hour series, Ian Schwartz went out to a well-known spot for the East Valley. He even got a sneak peak at a new menu item
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you are looking for a great happy hour with massive portions, be sure to check out Fat Willy’s in Mesa!

With seven locations around the state, they have happy hour daily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can get $3 off all starter menu items during happy hour. Loaded potato skins come in at $7 during happy hour with a big portion of potatoes loaded with bacon, cheese and sour cream. The nachos are huge! They could easily feed two people and only cost $7 during happy hour with the option to add steak or chicken. Their southwest eggs rolls are some of the biggest we’ve seen and at an amazing price! You get six large egg roll halves for $9 during happy hour. They have some great drink specials to check out, too.

You will find plenty of TVs and a big selection of beers on tap here, so Fat Willy’s is a good spot to check out some Sunday football!

