Suspect arrested after woman stabbed to death at west Phoenix shopping center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have arrested a man in connection to a woman’s death outside a busy shopping center earlier this month. Officers said Thursday morning that 47-year-old Leovigildo Barragan Eraujo is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday.

On Sept. 4 at around 3 p.m., officers responded to a shopping center near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road on reports of a dead body. When they arrived, they found the body of 37-year-old Erika Gerardo behind a Big Lots store. Days later, the police department and the Silent Witness unit offered up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Details surrounding what pointed authorities to Barragan Eraujo as the primary suspect or where he was found haven’t been released.

Barragan Eraujo has since been booked into the Maricopa County jail on a slew of charges. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more. Check back for updates.

