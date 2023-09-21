Slightly cooler and breezy today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Phoenix will drop to the double digits today with a forecast high of just 99 degrees this afternoon. That’s the normal or average high for this time of year in Phoenix, but cooler than we’ve been in a while.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today in the Valley, with afternoon breezes picking up out of the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Gusts to 25 miles are possible. Breezy conditions are expected statewide as well today.

Even cooler temperatures are likely Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs near 97 degrees and morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s. High pressure builds back next week for slightly above normal temperatures near about 102 degrees.

Friday marks the last day of summer with the autumnal equinox occurring late Friday night. That makes Saturday our first full day of fall. It looks like a dry first weekend of autumn across the Valley, but there’s a chance of a few isolated showers in the mountains this weekend.

