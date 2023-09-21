Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Slightly cooler and breezy today

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Thursday, 9/21/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Phoenix will drop to the double digits today with a forecast high of just 99 degrees this afternoon. That’s the normal or average high for this time of year in Phoenix, but cooler than we’ve been in a while.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today in the Valley, with afternoon breezes picking up out of the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Gusts to 25 miles are possible. Breezy conditions are expected statewide as well today.

Even cooler temperatures are likely Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs near 97 degrees and morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s. High pressure builds back next week for slightly above normal temperatures near about 102 degrees.

Friday marks the last day of summer with the autumnal equinox occurring late Friday night. That makes Saturday our first full day of fall. It looks like a dry first weekend of autumn across the Valley, but there’s a chance of a few isolated showers in the mountains this weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
Investigators say there was no car seat, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
9-month-old baby girl killed in Goodyear crash wasn’t restrained, deputies say

Latest News

.
Beautiful weekend in store for the Valley
First Alert Weather Update for 9 p.m. Wednesday 09/20/23
Breezy conditions expected for Arizona on Thursday
First Alert Weather Update for 4 p.m. Wednesday 09/20/23
Nice night expected on Wednesday for Phoenix area
It was a somewhat cloudy day on Wednesday.
Cooling trend coming to the Phoenix area after cloudy Wednesday