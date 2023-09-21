Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Retired firefighter helps save 6 baby possums after pregnant mother hit, killed by vehicle

A retired firefighter in Massachusetts recently went above and beyond to save newborn possums.
A retired firefighter in Massachusetts recently went above and beyond to save newborn possums.
By Sam Read, WJAR
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASS, Mass. (WJAR) - A retired firefighter helped save a family of baby possums thanks to going above and beyond.

John Gregson, 61, was a firefighter in Rhode Island for nearly 30 years. He retired in 2011 and was known in the department for his love of animals.

“I spent my career in service to others. It’s what I like to do,” Gregson said. “I had two nicknames on the job. I was called St. Francis and Doctor Dolittle. I pulled more animals from fires than I did people.”

Gregson said animals were always important to his family. Growing up, he was always around them, which carried into his adult life.

About a week and a half ago, Gregson said something caught his eye in the middle of the road while he was driving to the dentist. It was an animal that had been run over.

“You see it and pay no attention to it, but in this particular case I had no choice,” he said.

Gregson realized it was a dead possum.

After taking another look, he said he saw the animal’s stomach moving.

Gregson pulled over and ran to the animal that was in the roadway.

He realized there were babies inside of the mother possum.

“I got out of the car. I didn’t think twice. I just started moving tissue around and reached in to get them out,” he said.

Gregson said he was able to rescue six of the eight babies.

Once at home, Gregson cleaned them and made sure they were warm.

He then posted on social media, asking the community who could help the baby possums.

“It’s amazing how many people were talking with each other, trying to figure out who was going to take these little guys,” Gregson said.

About an hour away in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Ashley Makradakis works as a state-licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Makradakis said unfortunately in her line of work, she’s seen many possums that have been hit and killed.

“It happens all the time. People do not slow down for these animals,” she said.

Fortunately, Makradakis contacted Gregson and has been caring for the baby possums since taking them in.

“He brought them to me nice and warm and cozy,” Makradakis said.

According to Makradakis, thanks to Gregson for finding the baby possums, they will remain in her care until they can be safely released into the wild.

“The world needs more people like John,” she said.

Gregson added, “Life is precious. We only get one. So, you need to appreciate life. Their life is no less or more important than mine.”

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

A memorial for Waylon Barber as seen in September 2023.
‘It was breathtaking’: Family’s home destroyed by Hurricane Idalia, but late son’s bedroom spared
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Under pressure over border, Biden administration grants protection to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans
Two adults and two children were found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday...
Suspect in fatal shootings of 4 people in suburban Chicago dead after car crash in Oklahoma
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner walks away after a news conference about the indictments of...
Sheriff says 9 deputies charged in death of man beaten in Memphis jail
ASU’s booth in Biztown features a time machine, and once students are done, they’re given a...
ASU partners with unique program to teach kids about finances and careers