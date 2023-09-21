Phoenix-area physical therapist creates device to ease back pain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Say hello to the world’s first thoracic spine isolation device. In plain terms, it’s a device that stretches and strengthens your spine.

Most people have gotten out of bed and turned the wrong way, and suddenly, you can’t walk for the day. The True Turn Pro device works your spine, so hopefully, that never happens.

Carl Horne is a physical therapist who’s worked with professional athletes, the Phoenix Suns, and L.A. Clippers over the years and decided to invent a device for aching backs. While it’s perfect for that tight golf swing, baseball swing, or even pickle ball, he says it works just as well for the everyday person dealing with life.

It has unlimited variations of use and even comes with a band to help strengthen your back muscles. The True Turn Pro improves your swing, turn, and mobility, and Horne says a better back equals a better life. He adds that five minutes daily is all it takes for a better back.

Horne owns a wellness center in Scottsdale called “In2One Wellness” and says many people who come in with back problems walk out after using the device with a much better outlook on life.

Horne is offering Arizona’s Family viewers a 10% discount. The device can be purchased at www.trueturnpro.com.

