Phoenix approves new regulations for short-term rentals

Violators of the new rules could get their permits suspended or get fined.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved on Wednesday a slate of new regulations on short-term rentals, or STRs. Starting Nov. 6, all STRs must have a permit in order to operate. They have to notify their neighbors they intend to operate as a short-term rental. And owners have to conduct background checks on renters. Homeowners also have to maintain $500,000 liability insurance and pay a permit fee of up to $250.

If owners break the rules, they’ll face fines or suspension of their permit. Anyone who operates a short-term rental without a city permit will face a $1,000 fine per month. Owners can start applying for permits on Oct. 26 and the enforcement of the policy starts in January.

Supporters hope the new regulations will help stop the problem of loud, rowdy parties at short-term rentals. Some have turned violent, like a shooting that happened at a short-term rental near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road in August.

