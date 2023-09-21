Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 20, 2023:

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club - 6425 E. Teton Circle, Mesa

3 violations

Bag of raw beef on top of ready to eat jam

Cheese not kept cold enough

Chicken, salami and ham kept past discard date

Via Delosantos Restaurant - 9120 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

3 violations

Block of cheese with a fuzzy white and green circle

Cabbage with brown and black organic matter

Shredded chicken and beef not kept hot enough

Black Bear Diner - 7700 S. Priest Drive, Tempe

3 violations

Employee dripping liquid egg into bit of cheese

Sliced turkey/ham out of temperature

Cooked chicken and potatoes not kept hot enough

La Oaxaquena Mexican Food - 9822 N. 7th Street, Phoenix

4 violations

No towels at hand wash sink

Chili peppers with white organic matter

Package of raw chicken on top of package of beef

Mike Kwan’s Golden Coin - 3224 E.. Thomas Rd., Phoenix

4 violations

Employee handling dirty dishes then food

Employee cracking eggs then handling clean utensils

Eggs stored above container of broccoli

Fried chicken not kept at proper temperature

Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores

Jupe’s - 2655 W. Guadalupe Rd., Mesa

Panda Express - Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Rd. #569, Scottsdale

McDonald’s - 6762 W. Camelback Rd., Glendale

Greekfest Restaurant - 1940 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

IMAX Theater at Arizona Mills Mall - 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe

Popeyes - 10345 W. McDowell Rd., Avondale

