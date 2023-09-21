Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 20, 2023:
Red Mountain Ranch Country Club - 6425 E. Teton Circle, Mesa
3 violations
- Bag of raw beef on top of ready to eat jam
- Cheese not kept cold enough
- Chicken, salami and ham kept past discard date
Via Delosantos Restaurant - 9120 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
3 violations
- Block of cheese with a fuzzy white and green circle
- Cabbage with brown and black organic matter
- Shredded chicken and beef not kept hot enough
Black Bear Diner - 7700 S. Priest Drive, Tempe
3 violations
- Employee dripping liquid egg into bit of cheese
- Sliced turkey/ham out of temperature
- Cooked chicken and potatoes not kept hot enough
La Oaxaquena Mexican Food - 9822 N. 7th Street, Phoenix
4 violations
- No towels at hand wash sink
- Chili peppers with white organic matter
- Package of raw chicken on top of package of beef
Mike Kwan’s Golden Coin - 3224 E.. Thomas Rd., Phoenix
4 violations
- Employee handling dirty dishes then food
- Employee cracking eggs then handling clean utensils
- Eggs stored above container of broccoli
- Fried chicken not kept at proper temperature
Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores
Jupe’s - 2655 W. Guadalupe Rd., Mesa
Panda Express - Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Rd. #569, Scottsdale
McDonald’s - 6762 W. Camelback Rd., Glendale
Greekfest Restaurant - 1940 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix
IMAX Theater at Arizona Mills Mall - 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe
Popeyes - 10345 W. McDowell Rd., Avondale
