Glendale police locate parents of non-verbal child found wandering alone

Glendale police say the child is believed to be 3-4 years old.
Glendale police say the child is believed to be 3-4 years old.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have found the parents of a non-verbal child who was found wandering alone in a neighborhood around noontime on Thursday.

Officers previously wrote on Twitter/X that the three or four-year-old boy was found in a neighborhood near 55th Avenue and Greenway Road. Police believed he may have special needs. No adults were found nearby initially, but police confirmed his parents were later located.

