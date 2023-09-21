Glendale police locate parents of non-verbal child found wandering alone

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have found the parents of a non-verbal child who was found wandering alone in a neighborhood around noontime on Thursday.

Officers previously wrote on Twitter/X that the three or four-year-old boy was found in a neighborhood near 55th Avenue and Greenway Road. Police believed he may have special needs. No adults were found nearby initially, but police confirmed his parents were later located.

The parents have been located. Thank you for your assistance! https://t.co/Dj2uwLIpkv — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) September 21, 2023

