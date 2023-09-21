Glendale crash leaves 2 people seriously injured

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been rushed to a hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning in Glendale.

Police and fire crews responded to the collision at 67th and Glendale avenues just after 11:30 a.m. According to Glendale police, the two people transported to a hospital were in the same car. The driver of the other car reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The intersection will remain closed in all directions for several hours into the afternoon as officers investigate the crash. Area drivers are asked to find alternate routes including 59th, 75th and Northern avenues, as well as Bethany Home Road. Click/tap here for live traffic map.

67th Ave and Glendale Ave will be closed in all directions for several hours due to a serious collision. Please use 59th Ave, 75th Ave, Northern Ave, and Bethany Home Rd as alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/EZqGUeEA4h — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) September 21, 2023

