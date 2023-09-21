Your Life
Cooler temperatures move into the Phoenix area

An area of low pressure north of us is cooling us down for a few days and also picking up the...
An area of low pressure north of us is cooling us down for a few days and also picking up the winds.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
By Paul Horton
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a very nice start to our morning with lows in the lower 70s. This afternoon, we will see a high of 99 degrees. Ninety-nine is our average high this time of year. An area of low pressure north of us is cooling us down for a few days and also picking up the winds. Expect winds up to 20 mph here in the Valley and up to 30 in the high country.

Once this low shifts east, a ridge of high pressure will strengthen from Mexico. This will last through next week and start to warm things up just slightly above 100. Unfortunately, no rain is in the forecast for the next seven days. In fact, we could stay dry through September 30, making it the driest monsoon on record.

