ADOT project issues nearly 800 state IDs to homeless Arizonans in first month

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new project aimed to help homeless Arizonans receive state-issued IDs is seeing great success. The Arizona Department of Transportation previously opened a motor vehicle division office near the Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix in August. During its full first month, the office issued state IDs to 780 people.

Officials say the Homeless ID Project is to help clients experiencing homelessness receive replacement driver’s licenses or state IDs without having to find transportation to an MVD office. Arizona’s Family previously visited the office during its opening in early August. Homeless ID Project Executive Director Rick Mitchell called the partnership a “huge win for our clients.”

Claudia Walker-Glass told Arizona’s Family she had to take a bus 45 minutes away to apply for an ID in the past. She was among the many to fill out paperwork to receive an ID. “I think it’s good because you don’t have to stand in the heat or wait on a bus,” said Walker-Glass. “You can come here, and they do birth certificates as well as IDs, so now this is great.

Arizona Department of Transportation recently joined a new project to help people experiencing homelessness and housing instability get state-issued ID cards.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more details, visit azmvdnow.gov.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.