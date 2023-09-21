Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

ADOT project issues nearly 800 state IDs to homeless Arizonans in first month

Arizona’s Family previously visited the office during its opening in early August.
Arizona’s Family previously visited the office during its opening in early August.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new project aimed to help homeless Arizonans receive state-issued IDs is seeing great success. The Arizona Department of Transportation previously opened a motor vehicle division office near the Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix in August. During its full first month, the office issued state IDs to 780 people.

Officials say the Homeless ID Project is to help clients experiencing homelessness receive replacement driver’s licenses or state IDs without having to find transportation to an MVD office. Arizona’s Family previously visited the office during its opening in early August. Homeless ID Project Executive Director Rick Mitchell called the partnership a “huge win for our clients.”

Claudia Walker-Glass told Arizona’s Family she had to take a bus 45 minutes away to apply for an ID in the past. She was among the many to fill out paperwork to receive an ID. “I think it’s good because you don’t have to stand in the heat or wait on a bus,” said Walker-Glass. “You can come here, and they do birth certificates as well as IDs, so now this is great.

Arizona Department of Transportation recently joined a new project to help people experiencing homelessness and housing instability get state-issued ID cards.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more details, visit azmvdnow.gov.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
Investigators say there was no car seat, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
9-month-old baby girl killed in Goodyear crash wasn’t restrained, deputies say

Latest News

Glendale police say the child is believed to be 3-4 years old.
Glendale police locate parents of non-verbal child found wandering alone
While it seems like the real estate cooled off, it's still hotter than other large metros....
What the fed's pause on interest rates means for Arizona's housing market
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Thursday 9/21/2023
Slightly breezy across metro Phoenix
Police and fire crews responded to the collision at 67th and Glendale avenues just after 11:30...
Glendale crash leaves 2 people seriously injured