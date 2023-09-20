Your Life
Yuma man charged with killing pregnant woman

Alexander Ruben Delcid is facing five charges, including second-degree murder.
Alexander Ruben Delcid is facing five charges, including second-degree murder.(Yuma Police Department)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Yuma man who was released from jail just last month is now facing murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing a pregnant woman on Sept. 12. Alexander Ruben Delcid, 28, made his second court appearance at the Yuma Justice Court Tuesday. He was charged with five separate counts. Two counts are first-degree murder charges in connection to the deaths of 35-year-old Alexis Rodriguez and her unborn child.

The Yuma Police Department said Delcid is suspected of shooting Rodriguez while she was inside of a parked car. Police said it happened near Avenue B and Third Street. Delcid is also charged with shooting a man who was in the car with Rodriguez.

According to police, the man drove himself and Rodriguez to the Yuma Regional Medical Center to be treated, but Rodriguez did not survive. “The two counts of first-degree homicide were because our female victim was pregnant at the time,” said Yuma Police Sgt. Lori Franklin. “We believe it was isolated. We don’t believe it was a random act so as far as there being any danger to the public we don’t believe that’s the case.” Delcid’s bond was raised to $2 million.

