Top reasons behind a surge in Phoenix auto insurance rates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Andy Anderson and his wife, Kris, say they’re safe drivers with no tickets and no insurance claims. So, the couple was absolutely shocked when their insurance premiums for their two vehicles jumped a whopping 53%. “No other changes. Good driving records. No claims,” Andy told On Your Side. “And then, just boom! It went up over a thousand dollars. And you just scratch your head.”

Andy’s policy went from $2,031 to over $3,114 a year for two cars. “As soon as I saw that number $3,000, I thought, ‘Geez, I hope this is a mistake.’” But it wasn’t a mistake. And one of his insured vehicles is a 20-year-old pickup. Turns out, Andy isn’t the only driver with sticker shock.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that auto insurance has gone up 17% this past year. So, what’s driving up auto insurance rates? For starters, natural disasters. “Well, it really is a collision of a number of remarkable events, not to mention more extreme weather,” said Mark Hamrick, the senior economic analyst with Bankrate.

Mark tells On Your Side that a number of natural disasters, including hurricanes along with wildfires, in the past few years destroyed countless automobiles across the nation. And it was more than insurance companies were expecting. “All of these things are causing more damage to automobiles,” he said. “Think about how a large flood can take out an entire community, and that can take out a whole lot of cars. We’re talking about a flash flood or a fast-rising river.”

In addition to natural disasters, vehicles are just more expensive to repair, and insurance companies are passing those costs on through higher rates. Mark said, “Think about how, for example, a rearview mirror that has a camera in it or some other sophisticated electronics cost a lot more to replace.”

And finally, when COVID-19 hit, more people worked from home, meaning fewer cars were on the road, which was good. Fewer cars led to fewer collisions, and that means fewer claims. Well, those workers are now back to driving, and their driving habits seem to have worsened. “It’s quite palpable how more dangerous drivers are behaving around here, and anecdotally, I hear that from family and friends elsewhere.”

But drivers like Andy say it’s not just right. Being behind the wheel with no tickets or claims should come with benefits like lower rates. Instead, insurance rates are spiking. Andy says in his last conversation with his insurance company, he was told this: “I’ve checked everything out. No records and no claims. But it is what it is. This is a general increase,” he remembers the insurance representative telling him.

Make sure you’re not paying too much for auto insurance. Every year, consumers should shop around and research how much other companies would charge. Also, make sure you’re not paying for things you don’t need. And finally, consider increasing your out-of-pocket deductible. A higher deductible equates to lower premiums.

On Your Side also reached out to the Arizona Department of Insurance regarding the spike in auto insurance rates. We asked if they knew of any proposed auto rate hikes by insurance companies and if the agency has to approve hikes. The agency replied:

No, insurance companies must file their auto rates with the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions (Department) within 30 days of using the revised rates. The Department does not “approve” auto or home insurance rates or rate increases, but insurers must support their rates and show that their rates are not excessive, inadequate or discriminatory. It’s important to understand that Arizona law specifies that auto and home rates are presumed not to be excessive if a reasonable degree of price competition exists for consumers. As you can see from the Department’s Arizona 2022 [2023] Motor Vehicle Premium Report, there are dozens of insurance companies offering auto insurance in Arizona. An insurer’s rate increases are a reflection of the pool of losses that the insurer experiences, as well as the costs the insurer incurs to settle losses, such as the costs to repair vehicles, expenses, inflation, and the medical costs for injured persons. The losses of the few within the insurer’s pool of policyholders are paid for by all policyholders within the pool. This is the basic premise upon which the concept of insurance is based and without which no insurance would be affordable. This does not mean that a consumer’s own favorable loss experience cannot be recognized. Various insurers have rates that recognize good driving records. We encourage consumers to contact their insurance company or agent to inquire about how the insurer arrives at the rates they charge and the factors the insurer considers when setting their rates and rate increases. General information on various aspects of auto insurance and our annual auto insurance comparison guide is available on the department’s website at this link. DIFI encourages consumers to price shop their insurance needs as premiums can vary dramatically between insurers. In addition, the public can look up rate filings on the Department’s website here: https://difi.az.gov/sfa.

2022 Motor Vehicle Premium Report

For general information on the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions website about auto insurance.

Look up rate filings by insurance companies.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.