Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say

Scottsdale police say a man was robbed after allegedly meeting a woman for dinner.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was robbed after meeting up with a woman early Wednesday morning in Scottsdale, police say.

Details are limited, but officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that a man met up with a woman for dinner or drinks earlier that night before agreeing to return to the man’s home near Pima Road and Westland Drive. Then, around 2 a.m., the victim was reportedly abducted by three men who forced him to withdraw large amounts of money from a nearby ATM. Police haven’t provided specifics on the incident as detectives continue to complete interviews to determine exactly what happened but say that no serious injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

Customers call Metro Estate Liquidations a fun place to shop with an eclectic, well-stocked...
Phoenix area store selling vintage treasures
The elementary school closed for repairs after a recent monsoon storm damaged classrooms.
Zaharis Elementary in Mesa reopens after monsoon storm damage
They opened their first location: Historic District Antiques, a resale mall, at 7th Avenue and...
Metro Estate Liquidations offering variety of resale items across Phoenix area
The City of Mesa is asking residents not to overseed their lawns this winter to save water.
Mesa asking residents to save water, forego overseeding this winter