Phoenix must clean up The Zone by November 4, judge says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In a ruling released on Wednesday, a judge has given the city of Phoenix a deadline to clean up the Valley’s largest homeless encampment known as The Zone. Judge Scott Blaney said the city has until Nov. 4 to get rid of all the tents, “makeshift structures,” and debris near 15th Avenue and Jefferson Street. A hearing on Nov. 30 is scheduled to see if the city has complied. Blaney said the city won’t clean up the area unless it is forced to and has had eight months to clear the area.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by business owners in the area. They claimed the city had done nothing to deal with the sprawling homeless encampment known as The Zone and that it was causing an increase in crime, drug use in the streets and biohazards affecting their businesses. Blaney ruled in March the city had to clean the area up and the first cleanup happened on May 10. More cleanups took place later in the month and in June, with city officials saying the cleanups had been more successful than they anticipated. They said in August, about 80% of the homeless people they talked to accepted help.

But according to Blaney’s ruling, only about 25% to 45% of homeless people would agree to go to shelters. He also said the city wouldn’t have done anything if it weren’t for the lawsuit and the injunction, forcing the cleanups. “The City failed to take any meaningful action toward addressing the conditions in the Zone until this Court issued the Preliminary Injunction,” Blaney said in the ruling. “City witnesses admitted at trial that the reason that they are now closing the streets to additional camping is because of the existence of the Preliminary Injunction.”

