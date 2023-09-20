Your Life
Phoenix Art Museum to present ‘Barbie: A Cultural Icon’ on Valentine’s Day

Major exhibition explores the history of Barbie and her influence on fashion and pop culture,
Major exhibition explores the history of Barbie and her influence on fashion and pop culture,(Phoenix Art Muesum/Mattel)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When it comes to Feb. 14, you think about two things: all things love... and a lot of pink. Now, a global cultural phenomenon is coming to the Valley of the Sun on that coveted day to showcase her influence that has spanned more than six decades.

The Phoenix Art Museum says that the “Barbie: A Cultural Icon” exhibition will kick off on Valentine’s Day 2024 as the display shows the doll’s global impact on pop culture. The exhibit is expected to showcases over 250 vintage dolls, life-size fashion designs, and include exclusives interview and interactive, narrative sections.

“For generations, Barbie has been a popular and prominent figure in our contemporary culture, reflecting the evolution of gender, identity, beauty, empowerment, and success. Often influencing and shifting societal norms in tangible ways, Barbie has also been in step with trends throughout fashion history,” said Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Sybil Harrington Director and CEO of Phoenix Art Museum. According to museum officials, the exhibit will complement that PhxArt exhibit entitled “The Power of Pink” that explores the history and science of the iconic color.

A life-sized Barbie Corvette will be on display.
A life-sized Barbie Corvette will be on display.(Phoenix Art Museum/Mattel)

In total, more than 50 historical objects will be featured. All video interviews with the Barbie designers will be shown on custom-made Barbie Dreamhouse TVs. Visitors will even be able to take pictures at five designated spots for photo shoots, one of which includes a life-size Barbie Mirror-Pink Corvette. For example, “visitors will also see Barbie in the iconic fashions of the 1970s, including Groovy Style, beachwear, and disco-themed designs, while sections on the 1980s and 1990s present a selection of diverse Barbie dolls that represent a range of ethnicities, body types, and careers,” the museum explained.

Barbie: A Cultural Icon will be on view at Phoenix Art Museum from February 14 through July 7, 2024. For more information, click/tap here.

