Residents must find new place to live after Peoria senior living community plans to close

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mary O’Rourke, 89, doesn’t get around that well, and she’s got some health problems. It’s the reason why she chose to live at the Casa Del Rio Senior Living Community in Peoria, where there’s a dining room, lots of activities and a shuttle to get around.

Now she’s learned that all the amenities are going away, with her senior living complex closing down. “I don’t drive, and I can’t see well enough to cook and get to a doctor or go to the grocery store and get food,” said O’Rourke. “It would not work.” The Valley great-grandmother and her senior neighbors just got the news that they’ve got to move.

An announcement was made on Monday that Casa Del Rio is being converted to a no-age limit, multi-family apartment complex starting next month, and that’s a problem for most of the 115 residents who rely on the services here and can’t function without them. “It’s just new to everybody,” said resident Karen Styers. “It’s just like they dropped a bomb on us and said, hey, guess what, you’re not going to live here anymore.”

Family members spent the day scrambling, looking for other properties to move their seniors, but it’s not easy, especially with residents on a fixed income. “Most of the places I’ve found are more expensive than what she pays here,” said Jeannie O’Rourke. “She wants to stay in this area.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the company that manages the community, Beztak Properties, and we’re told the plan to close the senior living community was a business decision based on current economic conditions.

Beztak Properties released this statement:

“Despite Casa Del Rio being a lovely environment that both residents and team members enjoy, occupancy within the community, the market and in the senior living industry as a whole, isn’t strong enough to support the business as is. In tandem, operating costs have risen substantially in recent years, well past normal rates of inflation. For these reasons and more, the decision has been made to transform Casa Del Rio from an age-restricted independent living community into a non-age restricted multi-family apartment community. To assist our valued residents in finding a new home, we are working with several local senior living communities who have plenty of availability to accept our residents and are even offering incentives for them. We are currently coordinating times for representatives to come to Casa Del Rio to meet with our residents and we are also providing transportation to visit these senior living communities.”

“When I came here, I said this is my last move I am making, and at this age, I thought it would be,” said O’Rourke. “It’s coming to an end here, hopefully, there’ll be a new beginning elsewhere.”

Residents who need assistance finding another place to live can reach out to the Area Agency on Aging, Region One. Individuals can also call the Senior Help Line at (602) 264-HELP (4357) or (888) 783-7500.

