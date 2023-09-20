Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘People need to come together’ Lawmakers scramble as shutdown looms

By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Party infighting, budget squabbles, and a looming deadline. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are facing a possible government shutdown if they cannot come to a funding agreement in the next two weeks. The spending standoff features Democrats, Republicans…and more Republicans. The usual fight along party lines has the added element of fracturing among House Republicans as the majority struggles to come to an agreement to keep the government funded.

“People need to come together. That’s the way this should be,” said Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

Scott says he is optimistic a shutdown can be avoided. But House Republicans are divided over a continuing resolution, a short-term stopgap funding measure that would fund the government through October. With the end of the fiscal year 11 days away, lawmakers are scrambling for an agreement.

“It shouldn’t be partisan whether you balance a budget. It shouldn’t be partisan whether you have a budget,” said Scott.

Scott says he is in talks with hardline members of the House Freedom Caucus who want more GOP priorities included in the CR, while Speaker Kevin McCarthy is trying to pass a less conservative package but includes border security provisions. McCarthy’s package is unlikely to pass in the Democrat-controlled Senate, much less a more conservative bill from his GOP critics.

“We have to resist the temptation to give into the politics of chaos, division, and confusion,” said Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia).

Warnock says the GOP infighting could hurt states like his if a shutdown is the result. Warnock adds the Senate is functioning in a smoother fashion, though some conservatives are threatening to derail the process in that chamber as well. Warnock says he thinks some Republicans want to see a shutdown.

“I’m still hoping against hope that at the end of the day, cooler heads will prevail,” said Warnock.

If the government does shut down many services would be impacted, and a lot of people told not to come to work and will only be paid retroactively. So-called essential personnel are still required to report to work, but they too would not be paid until the shutdown is over.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A Mesa school suffered severe roof damage and planes at Falcon Field were overturned.
Monsoon storm damages planes, school, homes across metro Phoenix
It launched on Thursday night.
Did you see it? Strange light seen across the Arizona sky
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon

Latest News

After a number of complaints from neighbors, the Arizona Department of Health Services is...
Arizona health department investigating Phoenix detox center
ADOT has to look at increasing the speed limit on I-17 due to a new state law.
Safety advocate weighs in on I-17 speed limit change being considered by ADOT
People living in parts of Pinal and Maricopa counties say this month's power bill is way more...
Arizona community shocked by high electric bills
The Good Side: Swim Club
The Good Side: Swim Club
Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 36th Street and McDowell Road.
Man dead after shooting in east Phoenix