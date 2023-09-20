Your Life
Nominate an elementary school for the Arizona Cardinals reading program

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | The Cardinals team up with Albertson's, Safeway and SRP to help kids improve their reading skills.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals have teamed up with Albertson’s, Safeway and SRP to help Arizona Kids improve their reading skills.

Wide receiver Daniel Arias and some Cardinals cheerleaders met with 50 students at Moya Elementary School, and together, they read a few books, played games and enjoyed milk and cookies. “It means the world just watching them and seeing how excited they were and the questions they asked,” school principal Gina Szabo said.

Teacher Luis Avechuco added that it was especially exciting because Arias speaks Spanish, is Hispanic and “the kids can get to see something like that, and it’s possible for them, too.”

The reading program runs throughout the Cardinals football season. To nominate an elementary school for the team’s next visits, just head to the nomination form here.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

