Multiple people hurt after a two-car crash in north Phoenix

The collision happened near Desert Cove Avenue and Tatum Boulevard, north of Shea Boulevard.
The collision happened near Desert Cove Avenue and Tatum Boulevard, north of Shea Boulevard.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple people are in the hospital after they were struck by a car in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix firefighters say two cars collided at Desert Cove Avenue and Tatum Boulevard, north of Shea Boulevard, and several people walking in the area were hit.

Officers haven’t released to the public the condition of the victims as of yet, and the investigation is ongoing. Tatum Boulevard is closed from Shea Boulevard to Desert Cove Avenue for an unknown amount of time while investigators learn what led to the crash.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

