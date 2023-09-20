Multiple people hurt after a two-car crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple people are in the hospital after they were struck by a car in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix firefighters say two cars collided at Desert Cove Avenue and Tatum Boulevard, north of Shea Boulevard, and several people walking in the area were hit.

Officers haven’t released to the public the condition of the victims as of yet, and the investigation is ongoing. Tatum Boulevard is closed from Shea Boulevard to Desert Cove Avenue for an unknown amount of time while investigators learn what led to the crash.

Firefighters are on the scene of a two vehicle accident involving multiple pedestrians. Please avoid the area.



Tatum Blvd will be closed from Shea Blvd to Desert Cove Ave for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/hwHuGpXDR3 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) September 20, 2023

