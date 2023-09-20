Your Life
Motorcyclist dead after crash in east Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in east Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say that around 5:30 p.m., they responded to the area of 43rd Street and McDowell Road. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Otis Hayward, the motorcycle rider, seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The other driver involved stayed at the scene. Investigators believe that Hayward was headed west on McDowell when the other driver turned left onto 43rd Street, striking him.

At this time, detectives are still working to learn more about what led up to the crash.

