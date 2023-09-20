Metro Estate Liquidations offering variety of resale items across Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Customers call Metro Estate Liquidations a hidden gem in Central Phoenix — a fun place to shop with an eclectic, well-stocked inventory.

Owners Norbert Sebel, a European native, and Clifton Foster, an Arizona Native, had such a blast on their worldly adventures in shopping resale that they created a stockpile of unique, eclectic items. They started running out of room in the house and wanted to share their finds with others! So, one day, while sitting at the breakfast table having coffee, they said to each other, ‘Let’s open a resale shop!’ That was the beginning of an over 30-year resale business adventure.

They opened their first location: Historic District Antiques, a resale mall, at 7th Avenue and McDowell. Throughout the years, they’ve had locations in Central Phoenix, Historic Downtown Glendale, Historic Downtown Peoria, Sun City and two stores in Laguna Beach, California. Now, back to their roots in Central Phoenix, Metro Estate Liquidations is a resale market with multiple vendors selling a wide range of eclectic merchandise from vintage furniture, clothing and costume jewelry to new gift ideas. There’s pretty much a little of something for everyone.

Metro Estate Liquidations aka Vintage Retro Resale Mall | 602 437-8283 (602-4ESTATE) | 3336 N 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85014 | metro-estate-sales.com | Etsy: etsy.com/shop/MetroEstateSales

