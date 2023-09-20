Your Life
Mesa elementary school reopens after being damaged by monsoon storms

The recent monsoon storms damaged the elementary school, and students learned from home while repairs were being made.
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students returned to a Mesa elementary school on Wednesday after the campus was damaged when powerful monsoon storms moved through Mesa last week.

Classes were cancelled for a week at Zaharis Elementary, located near Ellsworth and McKellips Road, because of significant damage to the school and some of the classrooms, forcing teachers and students to pivot quickly so kids could continue learning.

“They had a week of learning different activities from home, some of our students were able to go Red Mountain Elementary and do school there for a week,” Jen Snyder, Director of Communications and Engagement with Mesa Public Schools, said.

Students were excited to return to campus with many walking into school with a smile as they were greeted by their teachers and other staff members.

“They cleared it to be safe enough for kids to be here, they are going to work in the evening times until they can get the tiles back up,” Zaharis Elementary Principal Jennifer Kunz said. Kunz said the school will probably need a new roof and likely new carpet but she’s glad to have everyone back on campus now learning in-person.

