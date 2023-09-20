Your Life
Man dead after shooting in east Phoenix

Phoenix police were called to a home near 36th Street and McDowell Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting in east Phoenix on Tuesday evening. Around 6:20 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a home near 36th Street and McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say another man was detained at the scene, and detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

