Man dead after shooting in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting in east Phoenix on Tuesday evening. Around 6:20 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a home near 36th Street and McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say another man was detained at the scene, and detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.