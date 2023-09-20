Man dead, 2 women hospitalized after crash near Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and two women are hurt after a crash near Litchfield Park on Wednesday. According to Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies, just before 10:30 a.m., three vehicles crashed near 119th Avenue and Camelback Road. A man who hasn’t yet been identified died at the scene, and the women were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are at the scene investigating what led up to the collision. Camelback Road will be closed in both directions from 107th Avenue to El Mirage Road for several hours. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.